Former judicial officer jailed

Update: 1:31PM A FORMER revenue collector for the Judicial department was sentenced to more than a year by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning after being convicted of corruption related charges. Farzana Bano who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption was handed down her sentence by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili after she pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of falsification of documents and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

