Flying Fijians get rapturous welcome

Update: 4:44PM FIFTY Fijians who now call Nukualofa, Tonga home ensured the Vodafone Flying Fijians received a welcome to remember when they arrived in the Kingdom ahead of this weekendi 1 2s test match. Iliesa Tora, a Fijian media consultant who has lived in Tonga for some time said locals were surprised to see the loud reception the community hosted for the national rugby team.

Chicago, IL

