Flying Fijians get rapturous welcome

Update: 4:44PM FIFTY Fijians who now call Nukualofa, Tonga home ensured the Vodafone Flying Fijians received a welcome to remember when they arrived in the Kingdom ahead of this weekendi 1 2s test match. Iliesa Tora, a Fijian media consultant who has lived in Tonga for some time said locals were surprised to see the loud reception the community hosted for the national rugby team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.