Fiji can host big events

These were the words of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee and Athletics Fiji president Joseph Rodan after successfully hosting the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships at the ANZ Stadium in Suva over the weekend. "For Athletics Fiji we are happy to have hosted the championships and it is another way we are trying to entice our athletes to stay in the sport after the Coca-Cola Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.