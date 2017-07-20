Fiji can host big events
These were the words of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee and Athletics Fiji president Joseph Rodan after successfully hosting the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships at the ANZ Stadium in Suva over the weekend. "For Athletics Fiji we are happy to have hosted the championships and it is another way we are trying to entice our athletes to stay in the sport after the Coca-Cola Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC