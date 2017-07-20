Fiji can host big events

Fiji can host big events

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

These were the words of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee and Athletics Fiji president Joseph Rodan after successfully hosting the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships at the ANZ Stadium in Suva over the weekend. "For Athletics Fiji we are happy to have hosted the championships and it is another way we are trying to entice our athletes to stay in the sport after the Coca-Cola Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC