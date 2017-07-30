Economist blasts Australia at climate...

Economist blasts Australia at climate talks

19 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

An Australian economist, Roderick Campbell, has criticised the Australian government's claims to be helping the Pacific with climate aid while subsidising a key source of climate change - Australia's coal industry. Campbell has urged Pacific leaders to push for a moratorium on new coal mines at this weeks Climate Action Pacific Partnership dialogue in Fiji.

Chicago, IL

