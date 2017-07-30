Course to groom Police future leaders

2 hrs ago

Update: 1:10PM A COURSE to prepare future leaders within the Fiji Police Force is currently underway at the Fiji Police Academy at Nasova in Suva. Chief Administration Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair called on the participants who are attending the Superintendent's Qualifying Course to take the course seriously as they were deemed the future leaders of their respective organizations.

Chicago, IL

