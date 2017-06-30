College, medical school seal MoU

College, medical school seal MoU

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Participants of the 25th Fiji College of General Practitioners and Fiji Medical Association annual conference at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort in Sigatoka last week. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO THE Fiji College of General Practitioners signed a memorA andum of understanding wiA th the University of Fiji's Umanand Prasad School of Medicine to allow private doctors to pursue further studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC