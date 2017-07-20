Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Ltd address cli...

Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Ltd address climate change impacts

52 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:45PM IN a bid to address the global impacts of climate change, Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd today launched their solar energy project- an initiative that would further improve the company's energy efficiency. The first stage of the project will see the provision of 40 per cent of energy for their main Suva site directly from the sun, further reducing their reliance on diesel energy.

