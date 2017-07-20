Climate Change Minister to Fiji

Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett will travel to Suva today to join Pacific Leaders and Ministers at a Climate Action Pacific Partnership event. The CAPP is a regional meeting preparing the ground for the global climate change Ministerial conference Fiji will chair in November.

Chicago, IL

