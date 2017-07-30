Call for FRA probe
THE National Federation Party has called for the establishment of a special parliamentary committee under Section 129 of the parliamentary standing orders to independently investigate the operations of Fiji Roads Authority . Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said the sudden resignation of the FRA chief executive officer, warranted an independent investigation into both the FRA and the decisions made by the FRA Board.
