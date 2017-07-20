Brothers win fights

Tomu Gaunavou battles it out with Savenaca Naliva in their fight at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH Filimoni, who is the namesake of his late dad and former Fiji heavyweight champion Filimoni Naliva, started his professional career on a good note winning on TKO over Edriel Thein of Suva.

