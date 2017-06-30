Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
Veterinarian Dr Julie Ramsay pets Ceaser as dog owner Severo Ratulevu looks on during the free spaying and neutering of dogs at Ministry of Agriculture - Animal Health and Production Division in Vatuwaqa, Suva, yesterday. Picture: RAMA IN a bid to control the population of stray dogs in Suva, a team of veterinarians from Charles Sturt University in Australia is in the country conducting free spaying and neutering of dogs.
