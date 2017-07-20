Airline flies to Adelaide
FIJI Airways marks yet another milestone with the departure of its first direct flight to Adelaide, South Australia, on Friday. With the airlines already flying nonstop from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the new route marks the fourth direct service from Australia and the first new route to the market in a decade.
