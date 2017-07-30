Activists show support

Activists show support

Members of the "Diva Equality" network Noelene Nabulivou, Viva Tatawaqa, Frances, Maria Nailevu and Sereima Damuna at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event meeting in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA LOCAL climate activists staged a standing march yesterday morning to show their support for Pacific Island leaders who are meeting at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership conference in Suva.

Chicago, IL

