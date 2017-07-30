Activists show support
Members of the "Diva Equality" network Noelene Nabulivou, Viva Tatawaqa, Frances, Maria Nailevu and Sereima Damuna at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event meeting in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA LOCAL climate activists staged a standing march yesterday morning to show their support for Pacific Island leaders who are meeting at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership conference in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC