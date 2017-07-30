A milestone achievement

Maliana Rusivakula with Merelita Waqanidrola, Sera Vakaloloma, Verenaisi Sawana and Alisi Galo at Nadi International Airport yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH BABY Pearls ace shooter Maliana Rusivakula is proud to carry on the family legacy in the netball court being the fourth in her family to proudly wear the national dress.

