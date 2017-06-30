40 attend workshop on soil

Read more: Fiji Times

Dr John Morrison, third from left with SRIF and FSC participants at the soil workshop in Lautoka. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY ABOUT 40 representatives from the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and Fiji Sugar Corporation participated in a one-day workshop in Lautoka to upgrade their knowledge on the different types of soil in cane belt areas in the country.

Chicago, IL

