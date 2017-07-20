300-truck plan a dream, says farmer

300-truck plan a dream, says farmer

PLANS by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to purchase 300 trucks and 20 mechanical harvesters as announced in the 2017-2018 National Budget are nothing more than a dream, says prominent Ba sugarcane grower Arun Sharma. Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while speaking on Government's allocation to the sugar industry for the 2017-2018 financial year.

Chicago, IL

