30 players for Fiji International

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 7:03PM A TOTAL of 30 players from the Asian Tour will be featuring in the upcoming 2017 Fiji International that will be held, between August 17 and August 20 at the Natadola Bay, in Nadi. This follows a landmark agreement that included the Asian tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European tour.

Chicago, IL

