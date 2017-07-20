2017-2018 Budget: $300k to upgrade State homes
Update: 3:13PM NEW initiatives to be undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in this new operational year will include upgrading the three State homes for older persons in the country. For the 2017-2018 financial year, $300,000 has been allocated to upgrade those homes, which includes the Babasiga Home in Labasa, Golden Age Home in Lautoka and the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Suva, which is said to be in a dilapidated state.
