You've Got to See the Insane, Private Island Resort Where Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Honeymooned

Not only did Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel tie the knot during a beautiful and intimate ceremony last weekend, but they just topped our list of the most beautiful honeymoon destinations ever ! E! News can confirm the pair celebrated their nuptials on Laucala Island resort - a private island resort in Fiji that can cost anything from $12,800 to $60,000 per night. For that hefty price, the island features lush rainforests and deserted beaches, but better than anything, it offered them total seclusion as it can only be accessed by private aircraft.

