Youths plant trees to help combat desertification

YOUTHS from Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata provinces planted 1000 pineapples, 100 sandalwood trees and 100 indigenous plants during the World Day to Combat Desertification celebrations at Nayarabale Village in Cakaudrove yesterday. In an interview, Ministry of Agriculture's permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh said the planting of the trees were part of the whole event to help combat desertification and land degradation.

