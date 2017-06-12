Youths on a mission

Youth members of the Sanatan National Wing during their clean-up campaign drive in Nakasi on Saturday. Picture: ATU RASEA IN a bid to preserve and beautify the environment, about 35 youths were part of a clean-up campaign drive in Nakasi on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

