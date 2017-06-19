Youth awards night
Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, third from left, pictured with award recipients and guests during the Ministry of Youth and Sports' inaugural National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards night. Picture: SUPPLIED THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to continue holding a National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards on an annual basis after its inaugural event this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC