Youth activist released, no charges laid
Update: 1:59PM FIJI'S Social Democratic Liberal Party youth president Jope Koroisavou has been released by Police without any charges being laid against him. Mr Koroisavou was arrested on Monday this week while protesting during International Day in Support of Victims of Torture at Suva's Sukuna Park.
