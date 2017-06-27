Youth activist released, no charges laid

Youth activist released, no charges laid

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:59PM FIJI'S Social Democratic Liberal Party youth president Jope Koroisavou has been released by Police without any charges being laid against him. Mr Koroisavou was arrested on Monday this week while protesting during International Day in Support of Victims of Torture at Suva's Sukuna Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC