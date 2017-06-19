World Music Day gig

World Music Day gig

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FOR this year's World Music Day celebrations, the Alliance Francaise of Suva organised concerts to bring together French and Fijian artistes while also allowing free music access to everyone. Alliance FranAfA aise hosted a free concert featuring a music band from New Caledonia called the The 3 Little Pigs at the O'Reilly's Bar on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,999,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC