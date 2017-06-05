Workshop looks at legal advice

Update: 5:14PM A TRAINING program focused on raising awareness on gender and identifying key issues and solutions women face in seeking legal advice and services was held in Suva this morning. Organised by the Fiji Womeni 1 2s Rights Movement, participants of the two-day Gender Sensitisation training on womeni 1 2s access to justice will use data from a scoping study carried out by FWRM on access to justice in 2015.

