Winning formula

Leone Nakarawa ready to offload the ball to Kalivati Tawake, right, during the Flying Fijians team training session in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU TWO of Fiji's respected rugby figures, Reverend Joji Rinakama and Ro Alivereti Doviverata, yesterday called on the Flying Fijians to be patient, defend well, and turn possessions into points when they play Italy at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

