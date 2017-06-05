Waimaro gets health centre

Waimaro gets health centre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:10PM THE people of Waimaro will now have better access to adequate medical services after the groundbreaking of the new Waimaro Health Centre in Ra today. Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey joined Fijii 1 2s Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar in officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC