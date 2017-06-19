Voices and the acts, the Kaila! Star Search

Lydia Taukafa sings an Elvis Presley number during the first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition at Village 6 Cinemas in Suva last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI A JAM-PACKED crowd witnessed an energetic and action packed performance from the 25 contestants who took part in the first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition at the Village 6 Cinemas in Suva last night.

