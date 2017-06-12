Villagers raise funds for store
LIFE for Yacata islanders will soon be back to normal because the construction of their cooperative store, which was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year, is now in progress. Fifteen engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are on the island to rebuild the only store on the island.
Read more at Fiji Times.
