Veibi: Bua's voice to New York

Update: 6:59PM FIFTY five-year-old Tarusila Veibi continues to play an integral position in her advisory role to the leaders within her province on matters concerning natural resource management and continues to be an inspiration to those working around her. Mrs Veibi, originally from Lomanikoro in Bua, is a conservationist with the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network and has been since 2008.

