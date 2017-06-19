USP Islanders pair a force to reckon in rugby league

Vinit Kumar during the Tri-Nations rugby league launch at Novotel Suva Lami Bay hotel last Friday.Picture: RAMA UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific Islanders Rugby League club coach, Jone Wesele aims to develop new club members Vinit Kumar and Avinesh Sharma to become future dynamic players. They are Fijians of Indian descent and Wesele said: "They are paving the way for Fijians of Indian descent in changing the mind-set and mentality that rugby league can only be played by the iTaukei."

