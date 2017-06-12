Unit sends 193 back to school

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa meets participants of the Eastern Women's Capacity Building Workshop in the lead up to the National Women's Expo at Studio 6 Apartments in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations says it has withdrawn 193 children from the child labour environment since 2011 and returned them to schools or technical training programs.

