Umarji walks free

4 hrs ago

Lawyer Iqbal Khan speaks with client Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa Umarji at the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND LAUTOKA businessman Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa Umarji who was charged with being in possession of arms and ammunition without a licence was discharged of the charge by the court yesterday.

