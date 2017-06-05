Two men dead in three-car collision
One of the victims, a driver, had allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle before hitting an oncoming car that was heading towards Navua from Lautoka. The driver and a 26-year-old man sitting in the front seat died while a third victim who was sitting in the back seat sustained serious injuries and was admitted in critical condition to the Lautoka Hospital.
