Two men dead in three-car collision

10 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

One of the victims, a driver, had allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle before hitting an oncoming car that was heading towards Navua from Lautoka. The driver and a 26-year-old man sitting in the front seat died while a third victim who was sitting in the back seat sustained serious injuries and was admitted in critical condition to the Lautoka Hospital.

Chicago, IL

