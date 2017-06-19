Turkish envoys makes visit

Update: 6:02PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Turkey, Ahmet Ergin today presented his credentials to the acting President, Chief Justice Anthony Gates at the State House in Suva. The handing over of his credentials was done after he inspected a 25-member guard of honour mounted by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Chicago, IL

