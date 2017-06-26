Travellers look for environmentally responsible experiences

The Pacific Update Conference is an annual event that brings together leading thinkers and policy makers in the region to discuss development and policy issues at both the country and regional levels, and is co-sponsored by the Asian Development Bank , the Development Policy Centre at the Australian National University , and the University of the South Pacific . This year's event featured a parallel session on Sustainable Eco-Tourism which saw the participation of SPTO, Cook Islands Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism Solomon Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.