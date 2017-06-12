'Tough times ahead'

'Tough times ahead'

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark with FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH THE next two years will be the toughest for the sugar industry in Fiji, says Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark.

Chicago, IL

