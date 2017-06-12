Timaru man suffers 'biting cramps' an...

Timaru man suffers 'biting cramps' and 'severe...

15 hrs ago

At least 17 people, including a Timaru jeweller, are recovering from a possible bout of food poisoning they picked up while at a conference at a luxury resort in Fiji. Ron Brown Jewellers owner Stephen Brown arrived in Fiji on June 8 for a conference organised by his parent company, Nationwide Jewellers, at the Denarau Sofitel Resort.

Chicago, IL

