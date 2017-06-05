Thousands commemorate bicentennial ce...

Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration

Marist Brothers High School students in a jubilant mood during the Marist Brothers bicentennial celebrations in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THOUSANDS of people gathered in Suva yesterday to commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of the Catholic order of Marist Brothers in 79 countries around the world.

