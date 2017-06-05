Tennis surge soon
This is after the overseas players excelled during the open singles category during the Tattslotto sponsored event late last month. Professional player Steffi Carruthers of Samoa won the ladies singles title beating Mulan Kamoe 6-1, 6-2 in the final.
