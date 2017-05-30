Tebbutt-Times Poll

Tebbutt-Times Poll

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Labourers Arvin Kumar with Rasheed Khan works in a Mana variety sugar cane field in Qeleloa Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND This poll conducted from May 8 to May 12, asked 1044 adults over 18 years whether the mill should remain closed or repaired at a cost of about $50million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC