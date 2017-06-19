Tagi confident of keeping win record ...

Tagi confident of keeping win record in Nadi

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

NAITASIRI boxer Opeti 'The Prince' Tagi is confident of retaining his unbeaten record against Abhay "The Tiger' Chand in the upcoming Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion scheduled at Nadi's Prince Charles Park. The 36-year-old boxer is being trained by his father in the hills of Naitasiri in readiness for his third battle against Chand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC