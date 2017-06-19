Tagi confident of keeping win record in Nadi
NAITASIRI boxer Opeti 'The Prince' Tagi is confident of retaining his unbeaten record against Abhay "The Tiger' Chand in the upcoming Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion scheduled at Nadi's Prince Charles Park. The 36-year-old boxer is being trained by his father in the hills of Naitasiri in readiness for his third battle against Chand.
