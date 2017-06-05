Suva netball popularity grows

Suva netball popularity grows

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 11:18AM SUVA Primary Schools Netball vice president Loraini Ravoka says netball has really grown in terms of popularity, participation and development every year. Ravoka said parents and teachers have really encouraged their childreni 1 2s participation in the sport and have adopted a not only competing attitude but more towards a winning attitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC