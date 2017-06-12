Surgery for infant
Ilisapeci Veiqaravi with her five month old son Kolinio Lete after the surgery at the CWM Hospital yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA THE mother of a five-month-old baby is counting her lucky stars after her son Kolinio Lete was given a new lease of life. Ilisapeci Veiqaravi of Tavuya Village in Rewa had to spend the past two months at the Children's Ward of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after Kolinio was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC