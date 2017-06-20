Surgeons to give free medical treatment
PATIENTS with cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are being urged to take advantage of the visit by a medical team from Interplast Australia and New Zealand next month. The team will provide free treatment, thanks to funding by Rotary Global Grants through Rotary Club of Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand.
