Students debate on work migration

Mulomulo Secondary School student Salote Uluivuya makes a point about why migration should be allowed for graduates pursuing overseas job opportunities at a USP-organised debate in Nadi. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY UNIVERSITY graduates have an obligation and moral responsibility to seek local job opportunities and contribute to the social and economic growth of the country.

