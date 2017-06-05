State to draw up oceans framework

THE Government is in the process of crafting a Fijian oceans policy framework to prevent further decline to the oceans and reefs surrounding the country. This was revealed by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the opening of the Pacific Voices for a Global Ocean Challenge Conference in Suva on Thursday.

