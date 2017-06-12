Squash on revival mode

Fiji No.1 Justin Ho, second from front, leads the revival of squash at the Northern Club in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH The Northern Club situated at Tavewa Avenue used to be one of the power houses in the sport having top players like Romit Meghji, Teddy Matailevu, Marika Matanatabu, Peter Queet, Ratu Wiliki Takiveikata and Mafi Tupou.

