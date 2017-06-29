Spotlight on suicide and depression

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa meets with the Nadi Centre for Special Education children during the international Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Awareness yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND THE spotlight was on depression and suicide as students of Nadi Centre for Special Education marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday.

Chicago, IL

