Special treat for children

Special treat for children

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima with cancer patients Lanieta Dinanisolo and Asenaca Likutagica during the celebration of birthdays of children with cancer at Rewa St yesterday. Picture: RAMA The announcement was made yesterday as the organisation celebrated the birthdays of children diagnosed with cancer and had their special day fall between the months of April and June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC